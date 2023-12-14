Kerala CPI(M) leader and former MLA K. Kunhiraman passes away at 80

December 14, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - Kannur

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader K. Kunhiraman breathed his last at a hospital in Kannur district in Kerala late on Wednesday (December 13) night following age-related illness. He was 80.

A former CPI(M) Kasaragod district secretary, State committee member and Thrikaripur MLA, Mr. Kunhiraman played a vital role in various political movements.

Born on November 10, 1943 at Thuruthy, Mr. Kunhiraman’s journey began through student movement. Hailing from a family of traditional medicine practitioners, he was drawn to public service inspired by communist stalwart A.K. Gopalan.

His contributions included active participation in various struggles, notably in the Pallikkara incident during the Emergency era and the Cheemeni Tholviraku Samaram. From 1979 to 1984, he served as the president of Cheruvathur panchayat.

Mr. Kunhiraman’s political journey continued with other roles such as Nileswaram BDC chairman, Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union(KSKTU) district secretary, CPI(M) district secretariat member, and CPI(M) district secretary from 1994 to 2004. He was the Thrikaripur MLA from 2006 to 2016.

His mortal remains were placed at Kalikadavu and Cheruvathur for people to pay their last respects. The final rites were scheduled to be held at Mattalai on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Minister condoles

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed condolences at the death of Mr. Kunhiraman. He remembered Mr. Kunhiraman as a great organiser and legislator who, alongside his political involvement, worked as an Ayurvedic physician.

Mr. Kunhiraman is survived by his wife, N.T.K. Sarojini, and children Sindhu, Sheena, Sheeja, Anil, and Sunil.

