Kerala CPI leader Sivadas quits party

January 30, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The organisational crisis in the Vypeen area of the Communist Party of India (CPI) took a new turn with its distinct council member E.C. Sivadas resigning from the organisation.

Mr. Sivadas alleged that a group of persons, who had joined the party after being expelled from the CPI(M), were controlling the affairs of the organisation in the district. They were also targeting party workers and leaders who opposed their devious plans, he said.

Incidentally, a few party leaders including youth activists had earlier left it following differences of opinion with the leadership. Some youth activists, who quit the party, had also joined DYFI.

Recently, the party district committee had initiated disciplinary action against former district secretary P. Raju.

