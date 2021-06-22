Kerala

Kerala CPI leader Kanam Rajendran hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

CPI Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent KOCHI 22 June 2021 14:11 IST
Updated: 22 June 2021 14:11 IST

The CPI leader's condition is stable, and his health is being monitored by doctors, said a member of his personal staff

Communist Party of India (CPI) Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran was admitted in a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Mr. Rajendran took to social media to inform that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him over the last few days to remain under observation.

Advertising
Advertising

The party leader's condition is stable, and his health is being monitored by doctors, said a member of his personal staff.

Comments
More In Kochi Kerala
Kerala
Read more...