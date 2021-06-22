Kerala CPI leader Kanam Rajendran hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

KOCHI

22 June 2021 14:11 IST

The CPI leader's condition is stable, and his health is being monitored by doctors, said a member of his personal staff

Communist Party of India (CPI) Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran was admitted in a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Mr. Rajendran took to social media to inform that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him over the last few days to remain under observation.

