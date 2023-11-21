HamberMenu
Kerala CPI leader and former MLA R. Ramachandran passes away

November 21, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Former Karunagapally MLA and senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Ramachandran passed away on November 21, 2023 at a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala. He was 71.

A member of the CPI State council, he had also served as the party’s Kollam district secretary.

Mr. Ramachandran started his political career with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and he was the State joint secretary of the organisation. In 1978, he was elected as CPI Karunagapally taluk committee secretary and later as Chavara mandalam committee secretary. In 2000, he was elected to the Kollam district panchayat and in 2004, he became the vice-president.

He had also served as the chairman of the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) and the district convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2016, but lost to C.R. Mahesh in the 2021 elections.

His mortal remains will be kept at M.N. Smarakam and the mandalam committee offices of Chavara and Karunagapally for the public to pay homage.

The funeral will be held on November 22 at his house.

He is survived by his wife, Priyadarshini, and daughter Deepa.

Kerala / Kollam

