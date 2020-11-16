Kerala COVID-19 cases dip, but positivity at 10%

Test positivity in Karnataka down to 1.51%; Telangana reports a low of 502 cases

Following the recent pattern, on Monday, Kerala’s COVID-19 cases dipped along with testing, registering 2,710 new cases from 25,141 samples. However, the test positivity rate touched 10.78%.

The weekly averages showed that the State’s case graph could be dipping. From 48,346 cases reported in the first week of November, in the second week it was 40,592. However testing too went down from 4,03,374 tests in November first week to 3,74,534 tests in the second week.

The case doubling time rose from 45 days in the first week of the month to 59 days, in the week ending November 14.

On Monday, the State added 19 more deaths, taking the cumulative virus toll to 1,888. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for five deaths, Ernakulam and Kannur four each and Kollam two, while Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad reported one death each.

The number of critically ill patients in ICUs was 921, with 216 requiring ventilator support.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 2,655 cases werer locally acquired infections with the source remaining untraced in 269 cases. The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection was 39.

Among districts, Malappuram reported 496 cases, Kozhikode 402, Ernakulam 279, Thrissur 228, Alappuzha 226, Thiruvananthapuram 204, Kollam 191, Palakkad 185, Kottayam 165, Kannur 110, Idukki 83, Kasaragod 64, Pathanamthitta 40 and Wayanad 37 cases.

Telangana recorded a four-and-a-half month low on Sunday. Only 502 positive cases were detected from 17,296 samples, against 40,000 to 45,000 samples tested in a day.

This was the lowest number of cases since July. The new 502 cases on Sunday included 141 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 72 from Rangareddy. No case was detected in Yadadri Bhongir and Narayanpet. Results of 288 samples were awaited.

From March 2 to November 15, a total of 48,91,729 samples were tested and 2,57,876 were found to be positive. Of the total cases, 14,385 were active cases, 2,42,084 have recovered, and 1,407 have died.

Andhra Pradesh reported 753 new infections and 13 new deaths on Monday. With this, the overall tally went up to 8,54,764 and the toll to 6,881.

However, only 43,044 samples were tested as against the 70,000 on an average over many weeks now. The positivity rate in the past day was 1.75%, the lowest in four months. The positivity rate of 91.97 lakh samples tested so far was 9.29%.

Chittoor and Krishna districts along with Visakhpatnam, reported two more deaths each while Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam reported zero deaths. The remaining seven districts reported one death each.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district reported 216 new cases and East Godavari reported 130 new cases, while the rest reported less than 100 cases.

Chittoor district reported 87, Krishna 76, Kadapa 66, Guntur 50, Prakasam 36, Visakhapatnam 25, Srikakulam 25, Nellore 14, Vizianagaram 12, Kurnool 12 and Anantapur 4.

The district tallies were: East Godavari (1,20,571), West Godavari (90,474), Chittoor (82,149), Guntur (71,046), (66,177), Prakasam (60,987), Nellore (60,898), Kurnool (59,954), Visakhapatnam (57,320), Kadapa (53,681), Srikakulam (45,044), Krishna (43,273) and Vizianagaram (40,295).

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,157 new cases. Also, 12 deaths were recorded.

The State’s positivity rate stood at 1.51%, while the case fatality rate was 1.04%. Bengaluru Urban, which has witnessed a reduction in cases, reported 597 new cases.

(With inputs from

Vijayawada, Hyderabad

and Bengaluru bureaus)