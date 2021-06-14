Kerala COVID-19 cases decline with dip in weekend testing

State reports 7,719 new cases and 16,743 recoveries

A steep dip in COVID-19 testing in the State, as has been happening over weekends consistently ever since the pandemic began, was reflected in case figures on Monday as well.

The State reported 7,719 new cases of COVID-19 when 68,573 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) dipped from 12.24% to 11.26% on the day.

The State’s active case pool is on a rapid decline and it has 1,13,817 patients now, with 16,743 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State has reached 11,342, with the State adding 161 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

New patients admitted in hospitals in the State showed a significant dip at 1,915, from the previous day’s figure of 2,309. The total number of patients who being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals now stands at 30,052.

ICU admissions down

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients in both public and private hospitals are also declining. However, on Monday, the ICU occupancy went slightly up to 3,038, while on Sunday, it had shown a significant decrease at 3,009 from the previous day. Those requiring ventilator support among these patients also went up to 1,207.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 27,35,958 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,170, Ernakulam 977, Kollam 791, Thrissur 770, Palakkad 767, Malappuram 581, Alappuzha 524, Kozhikode 472, Kottayam 400, Kannur 339, Pathanamthitta 327, Kasaragod 326, Idukki 171 and Wayanad 104 cases.