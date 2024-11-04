ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala court convicts three in 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast case

Published - November 04, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Kollam

Principal Sessions Court in Kollam to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 5. Fourth accused in the case acquitted

PTI

A low-intensity explosive device, detonated using a time device, exploded on the Collectorate premises in Kollam, Kerala, on June 15, 2016. | Photo Credit: C. Suresh Kumar

A Kerala court on Monday (November 4, 2024) found three persons guilty in a case related to a low-intensity IED blast at the Kollam Collectorate in 2016.

The fourth accused has been acquitted.

The ruling was made by the Principal Sessions Court in Kollam, and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), a Kollam City police official said.

The bomb blast in the four-wheeler at the Collectorate compound occurred on June 15, 2016.

An IED (improvised explosive device) bomb was concealed in a tiffin box and placed in a the vehicle parked on the Collectorate compound.

The explosion happened at 10.45 am with a loud noise near the Munsiff Court.

The case against the accused includes charges under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, and the Explosive Substances Act.

