Kerala court convicts three in 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast case

A Kerala court on Monday (November 4, 2024) found three persons guilty in a case related to a low-intensity IED blast at the Kollam Collectorate in 2016.

The fourth accused has been acquitted.

The ruling was made by the Principal Sessions Court in Kollam, and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), a Kollam City police official said.

The bomb blast in the four-wheeler at the Collectorate compound occurred on June 15, 2016.

An IED (improvised explosive device) bomb was concealed in a tiffin box and placed in a the vehicle parked on the Collectorate compound.

The explosion happened at 10.45 am with a loud noise near the Munsiff Court.

The case against the accused includes charges under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, and the Explosive Substances Act.