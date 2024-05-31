Kerala court acquits man accused of sexually abusing sister-in-law

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court in Kerala on May 31 acquitted a 27-year-old man accused of sexually abusing his sister-in-law.

Judge Ash K. Bal observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. The court noted inconsistency in statements made by the survivor and the prosecution’s failure to prove her age while announcing the verdict.

The case, registered by the Alappuzha South police, was that the man from Neerkunnam in Punnapra North grama panchayat had abused his wife’s minor sister and taken her gold chain.

The accused proved his innocence with the support of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System which provides free legal assistance to the poor and the marginalised in line with the guidelines issued by the Legal Services Authority.

P.P. Baiju, chief legal aid defence counsel, Alappuzha, represented the accused in the court.