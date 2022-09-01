Kerala could look for double-engine driven development, says PM Modi

BJP Kerala President K. Surendran presenting ‘ Onakodi’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP meet in Nedumbassery near Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Kerala too would have a “double-engine”-driven development if it supports BJP in the State, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing party workers at a public meeting organised outside the Cochin International Airport Limited on Thursday evening, Mr. Modi said the BJP-ruled States were experiencing double-engine development with the copious support of the BJP-led central government.

The people of the State are now looking at the BJP with new hopes. They have realised that the BJP is one political party that could bring in development and fulfil their aspirations. The people have also realised that the party was committed to development for all sections of the society, he said.

Recalling his recent speech at the Red Fort to fight corruption, Mr. Modi said some political polarisations were happening in the country following the measures to curb corruption. Some political parties were coming together to save the corrupt. The people of the State should come forward to fight corruption, he said.

The Prime Minister said the Centre had been generously supporting the State in various spheres of development including infrastructure growth.

Various roads and National Highway development projects worth ₹50,000 crore were in progress in the State. Over 3000km of roads were developed in the rural areas of the State under the Pradhan Manthri Gram Sadak Yojana. Various infrastructure projects including the metro rail project will be launched in the State on Friday, he said.

The BJP-led NDA government at the centre was committed to betterment of the lives of the poor, the marginalised, dalits and the exploited sections of the society. Around 2 lakh persons from the State benefited under the housing scheme, Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana. Of this, around 1.3 lakh houses have been completed. Around 3.6 lakh persons benefited from the medical aid scheme of the centre, he said.

BJP State President K. Surendran presented an Onakodi to Mr. Modi, who was clad in traditional Kerala wear. BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan was also present on the dais.

Earlier Government Arif Muhammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed Mr. Modi at the airport.