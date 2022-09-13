Kerala conveys to Centre apprehensions on draft guidelines for deep-sea fishing

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has conveyed its apprehensions regarding the new draft guidelines issued for Indian vessels engaged in deep-sea fishing to the Union government, said Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman on Tuesday.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate how the new guidelines will affect the fisheries sector in the State, the Minister said.

The committee was appointed to study the guidelines in the wake of reports that these would adversely affect the livelihood of traditional fishermen. The panel will submit its report in a week. Based on the report, detailed recommendations will be submitted to the Centre for making necessary amendments to the new guidelines, said Mr. Abdurahiman.

The Minister also asked the Union Government to hold discussions with the Fisheries Ministers of other States and labour outfits before taking a final decision. Emphasising the need for traditional fishermen to work safely and freely, the Minister stressed that Kerala will make every effort to avoid proposals that will harm the fishermen.

The new draft notification has provisions for obtaining mandatory permits from authorities to engage in deep-sea fishing, among other things.