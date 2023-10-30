Kerala convention centre blast latest updates | Toll rises to 3; accused to be produced in court today

October 30, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

At least two successive explosions ripped through a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on October 29 morning, killing three people and injuring 41 other worshippers.

The police identified one of the deceased as 53-year-old Kumari from Thodupuzha. The other victim remained unidentified. In the early hours of Monday, a 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed, taking the death toll in the blast to three.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the State, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

Dominic Martin, the person who claimed responsibility for the blast, is likely to be produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday. The police had invoked the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the First Information Report filed in the court on Sunday, the day of the blast which claimed three lives.

