Kerala consumer forum directs two-wheeler dealer to pay ₹1 lakh to motorbike owner

December 05, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directs dealer to pay over ₹1 lakh as compensation to a person who complained that he was cheated by delivering a two-wheeler of an older make

The Hindu Bureau

The dealer of a two-wheeler showroom in Angamaly has been directed by the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay over ₹1 lakh as compensation to a person who complained that he was cheated by delivering a two-wheeler of an older make.

The case pertains to delivery of a Honda Unicorn bike to Nedumbassery native Aravind G. John, the complainant. It was found that the vehicle that was booked in February 2018 and delivered in March the same year by Arya Bhangy Motors, was manufactured in 2017 and the same (year 2017) had been marked on its registration certificate. Mr John had made the booking and paid the rate for a 2018 model vehicle.

The commission’s presiding officer D.B. Binu and members Vaikom Ramachandran and T.N. Sreevidya found that this was unethical and a deficiency of service. Hence, they ordered the dealer to pay ₹85,660 as cost of the vehicle to Mr. John when he returned it, and another ₹20,000 with 9% interest rate within 30 days as litigation cost.

