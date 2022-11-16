Kerala constitutes two forums to monitor dam operations

November 16, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State Dam Safety Organisation and State Committee on Dam Safety formed as per an Act passed by Parliament; the forums replace the Kerala Dam Safety Authority

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has issued orders constituting a State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) and a State Committee on Dam Safety which will henceforth act as the apex bodies monitoring dam operations within the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

States are required to set up the SDSO and the committee under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, passed by Parliament for ‘‘surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance’‘ of dams and to ensure adequate institutional mechanisms.

They also replace the Kerala Dam Safety Authority, a senior official of the Irrigation Department said. The SDSO is chaired by the Chief Engineer (Civil-Dam Safety), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and its members are drawn from the departments of Irrigation, Forest and Wildlife, the KSEB and the Kerala Water Authority, as per the order issued by the Water Resources Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 14-member State Committee on Dam Safety is chaired by the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration, Irrigation department. Apart from officials from State government agencies, members have been drawn from the Central Water Commission, Tamil Nadu Water Resources department, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, and the civil engineering wings of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and NIT, Kozhikode.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Duties to be specified

Separate orders are expected to be issued shortly specifying the duties of both bodies. The National Register of Large Dams-2019 published by the Central Water Commission lists 61 dams in Kerala. The Dam Safety Act, 2021, requires the SDSO to maintain ‘‘perpetual surveillance’‘ of dams, carry out inspections, and monitor the operation and maintenance of dams.

The SDSO is also required to carry out vulnerability and hazard classification of the dams. As per the Act, the duties of the committee include reviewing the work done by the SDSO, establishing priorities for dam-related investigations, and recommending measures for the safety of dams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US