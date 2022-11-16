Kerala constitutes two forums to monitor dam operations

November 16, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has issued orders constituting a State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) and a State Committee on Dam Safety which will henceforth act as the apex bodies monitoring dam operations within the State.

States are required to set up the SDSO and the committee under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, passed by Parliament for ‘‘surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance’‘ of dams and to ensure adequate institutional mechanisms.

They also replace the Kerala Dam Safety Authority, a senior official of the Irrigation Department said. The SDSO is chaired by the Chief Engineer (Civil-Dam Safety), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and its members are drawn from the departments of Irrigation, Forest and Wildlife, the KSEB and the Kerala Water Authority, as per the order issued by the Water Resources Department.

The 14-member State Committee on Dam Safety is chaired by the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration, Irrigation department. Apart from officials from State government agencies, members have been drawn from the Central Water Commission, Tamil Nadu Water Resources department, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, and the civil engineering wings of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and NIT, Kozhikode.

Duties to be specified

Separate orders are expected to be issued shortly specifying the duties of both bodies. The National Register of Large Dams-2019 published by the Central Water Commission lists 61 dams in Kerala. The Dam Safety Act, 2021, requires the SDSO to maintain ‘‘perpetual surveillance’‘ of dams, carry out inspections, and monitor the operation and maintenance of dams.

The SDSO is also required to carry out vulnerability and hazard classification of the dams. As per the Act, the duties of the committee include reviewing the work done by the SDSO, establishing priorities for dam-related investigations, and recommending measures for the safety of dams.