Kerala constitutes complaint redressal cell amid campaigns against CM distress relief fund

Amid online campaigns by certain sections questioning the credibility of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), the State government has constituted a complaint redressal cell in the Finance department on a temporary basis for addressing the queries being received on CMDRF donation and related matters in connection with Wayanad landslides.

Sriram Venkitaraman, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources), will be the supervising officer of the committee. O.B. Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Finance department, will be the cell-in-charge. K.S. Anilraj, Under Secretary, Finance department, will be the nodal officer and T. Baiju, Section Officer, Finance (Funds) department, will be the assistant nodal officer.

The nodal officer and assistant nodal officer are entrusted with managing and handling the following official helpline number and email for addressing the queries in time (Mobile No. +91-8330091573, e-mail cmdrf.cell@gmail.com).

Congress reaction

Over the past few days, the Kerala Police have registered cases against individuals campaigning against donations to the CMDRF, as well as those spreading misinformation about fund. The CMDRF has been the backbone of the government’s relief measures during the floods of 2018 and 2019 as well as after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Though Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran had purportedly objected to Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, contributing a month’s salary of ₹50,000 to the fund, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had said that the situation demanded unity of effort and spirit. On Sunday, Mr. Satheesan announced that all United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators will contribute one month’s salary to the CMDRF.

Clarifying on CMDRF

At a meeting with plantation owners and representatives at the district industries centre in Wayanad on Sunday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said certain vested interests had mounted a baseless campaign against the CMDRF, which would be used for the government’s relief and rehabilitation measures. The Secretary of the Finance department was in charge of the fund. As it came under the purview of the Right to Information Act, anyone could seek information regarding the fund. It was also subject to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)‘s audit. He said the government would prepare a model plan, including a safe township, for the rehabilitation of landslide victims. He appealed to people from all sectors to join hands to achieve this goal.

