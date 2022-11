November 29, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Kerala Congress chairman P.J. Joseph will inaugurate a protest here on Wednesday seeking to raise the price of natural rubber under the price stabilisation scheme to ₹250. The party is also seeking to settle the amounts that are due to rubber growers and steps to strengthen the Rubber Board. All senior leaders of the party and its feeder organisations will be present