ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Congress to intensify stir on rubber

December 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to woo back the agrarian electorate of Central Travancore ahead of the upcoming parliament elections, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph will campaign to highlight the crisis that has engulfed the State’s rubber plantations.

The regional party, a key constituent of the Congress -led United Democratic front, will take out a march from Kaduthuruthy to Kottayam to highlight the apathy of the Left Democratic Front government in raising the support price for the crop. Kerala Congress executive chairman Mons Joseph will lead the event.

In a statement, Mr. Joseph accused the LDF government of going back from its promise to raise the support price for natural rubber to ₹250. The march will also highlight the farmers’ demand to the Union government for raising it further to ₹300.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Congress factions have been on an overdrive to reach out to the distressed farmers of the region even since the Catholic Church decided to co-opt the farmers’ cause. In March this year, the Church even openly criticised these parties for doing nothing to check the `sense of dread’ that had engulfed Kerala’s rubber plantations.

Despite multiple demands by the KC(M), a constituent of the LDF, the State government has held back a hike in floor prices till now, catching the regional party off its guard on more than one occasion. The issue assumes a political dimension in the central Travancore region including Kottayam where a bulk of the rubber plantations and farmers are concentrated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US