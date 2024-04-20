GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala Congress suffers yet another blow

Senior leader Arackal Balakrishna Pillai announces his departure from the party. Expected to align with the faction led by Jose K. Mani

April 20, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the Lok Sabha election draws near, discontent within the Kerala Congress (KC) seems to have reached a critical point for the regional party.

Already shaken by the resignation of key leaders, including its former Kottayam district president, the party faced another setback on Saturday as senior leader Arackal Balakrishna Pillai announced his departure. Mr. Pillai, a member of the KC High Power committee and president of the KC Kollam district unit, is expected to align with the faction led by Jose K. Mani.

Announcing his resignation, he criticised the party, led by P.J. Joseph, for prioritising the interests of a select few individuals. “This party lacks a clear Constitution or any political programme,” he asserted.

‘Political inconsistency’

He also targeted the party’s candidate in Kottayam, K. Francis George, accusing him of political inconsistency and betrayal. “Mr. George has deceived both the Kerala Congress and the United Democratic Front on multiple occasions. He has no hesitation at all in abandoning those who support him in his pursuit of power,” he added.

The KC leadership, however, dismissed Mr. Pillai’s allegations, suggesting that his resignation was motivated by personal interests. Kulathoopuzha Ravi, a member of the KC State committee, noted that complaints against Mr. Pillai had been received previously, but were not acted upon due to his seniority.

“The party chairman had already received several complaints from all levels of the Kollam district committee against Mr. Pillai,’’ he said.

‘No mass exodus’

According to him, the party remains confident that Mr. Pillai’s departure will not lead to a mass exodus, asserting that no other KC activists are expected to leave in support of him.

However, official sources hint at the potential departure of more dissatisfied leaders in the days to come. Recently, a group of KC activists, led by Saji Manjakadambil, resigned from the party to form a new outfit.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.