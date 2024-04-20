Kerala Congress suffers yet another blow

April 20, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the Lok Sabha election draws near, discontent within the Kerala Congress (KC) seems to have reached a critical point for the regional party.

Already shaken by the resignation of key leaders, including its former Kottayam district president, the party faced another setback on Saturday as senior leader Arackal Balakrishna Pillai announced his departure. Mr. Pillai, a member of the KC High Power committee and president of the KC Kollam district unit, is expected to align with the faction led by Jose K. Mani.

Announcing his resignation, he criticised the party, led by P.J. Joseph, for prioritising the interests of a select few individuals. “This party lacks a clear Constitution or any political programme,” he asserted.

‘Political inconsistency’

He also targeted the party’s candidate in Kottayam, K. Francis George, accusing him of political inconsistency and betrayal. “Mr. George has deceived both the Kerala Congress and the United Democratic Front on multiple occasions. He has no hesitation at all in abandoning those who support him in his pursuit of power,” he added.

The KC leadership, however, dismissed Mr. Pillai’s allegations, suggesting that his resignation was motivated by personal interests. Kulathoopuzha Ravi, a member of the KC State committee, noted that complaints against Mr. Pillai had been received previously, but were not acted upon due to his seniority.

“The party chairman had already received several complaints from all levels of the Kollam district committee against Mr. Pillai,’’ he said.

‘No mass exodus’

According to him, the party remains confident that Mr. Pillai’s departure will not lead to a mass exodus, asserting that no other KC activists are expected to leave in support of him.

However, official sources hint at the potential departure of more dissatisfied leaders in the days to come. Recently, a group of KC activists, led by Saji Manjakadambil, resigned from the party to form a new outfit.