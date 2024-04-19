Kerala Congress splits again; new faction to support NDA

April 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Nearly a week after resigning from the party over allegations of discrimination, rebel leaders of the Kerala Congress, led by Saji Manjakadambil, launched a new political entity on Friday – Kerala Congress Democratic.

The newly formed party, aiming to connect with the agricultural community in central Travancore, has formally declared its allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During a leadership meeting held in Kottayam on Friday, Mr. Manjakadambil was appointed as party chairman, with Dinesh Kartha named as working chairman. Balu G. Vallikkara assumed the role of vice-chairman and Prasad Urulikunnam was appointed as general secretary.

Thushar Vellappally, State president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), who is contesting as an NDA candidate in Kottayam, also participated in the meeting.

Political agenda

Mr. Manjakadambil disclosed that the party plans to unveil its political agenda and appoint office-bearers at various levels during its inaugural State committee meeting in Kochi. This will be preceded by the formation of district committees and various feeder organisations.

Explaining the decision to support Mr. Vellappally, Mr. Manjakadambil highlighted the candidate’s commitment to the welfare of rubber growers. “If Mr. Vellappally secures victory in Kottayam, he stands a strong chance of securing a ministerial position in the upcoming NDA government at the Centre. This would significantly benefit Kottayam,” he elaborated.

He also mentioned receiving overtures from all three political coalitions following their departure from the Kerala Congress.

The party’s alignment with the NDA in Kerala is seen as advantageous for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State unit, particularly in its efforts to engage the Christian community and fill the void left by the departure of the P.C. Thomas-led faction of the Kerala Congress. A previous endeavour in this direction, involving the National Peoples Party formed by veteran Kerala Congress leaders, failed to gain traction after its launch last year.

Official sources suggested that the new party is strategically positioned to tap into populist sentiments and capitalise on issues advocated by the Catholic Church in Kerala. This approach has mobilised Christian groups in the State, causing disruption for the leading political coalitions led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress. However, recent tensions, notably the riot in Manipur, have led to the Catholic Church distancing itself from the Sangh Parivar and its allies.

Undeterred by setbacks, the BJP persisted in its efforts and made headway by bringing prominent Kerala Congress leader P.C. George on board just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

