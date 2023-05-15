Kerala Congress set to elect new State leadership

May 15, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A couple of years after it announced an overhaul of its organisational muscle, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph is all set to complete the exercise with the appointment of a new State leadership on Tuesday.

A meeting of the revamped party State committee, which is slated to be held at the CSI Youth Centre in Kottayam, will elect its new office-bearers. The event marks the conclusion of a long-drawn process involving a membership campaign and overhaul of its committee right from the ward level.

An official statement said the revamp exercise witnessed more people joining the Kerala Congress, the third largest constituent party of the United Democratic Front (UDF). “The party’s assessment is that the political experiments of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to make any significant impact on the Kerala Congress supporters,” it noted.

The organisational elections in the KC follows a merger of the Kerala Congress Joseph group with the Kerala Congress faction led by P.C. Thomas. The realignment, which preceded the previous Assembly elections, also rendered the organisation somewhat a top heavy structure with a chairman, working chairman, executive chairman, three deputy chairmen, 14 vice chairmen, secretary general, chief coordinator, and 68 general secretaries.

Cutting committees’ flab

The regional party announced its revamp at a time when it seemed drifting towards yet another phase of infighting. A handful of its leaders, including party deputy chairman Johny Nelloor, exited the outfit in the intervening period.

According to Joy Abraham, secretary general of the organisation, the organisational revamp has helped the party cut the flab in its committees till the district level. The structure of the State committee, however, is unlikely to undergo a drastic change anytime soon. “The revamp is being initiated in line with the party constitution and hence, the room for introducing changes in its hierarchical structure is limited. But all elements that posed a drag on its efficiency have been removed,” he explained.

Contest from Kottayam

The party revamp is slated to be followed up with a reorganisation of the various feeder organisations. Official sources said the party is gearing up to contest from Kottayam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it is unlikely to get the Idukki seat, currently held by the Congress. “Even the present MP from Kottayam Thomas Chazhikadan contested as a Kerala Congress member, although he later switched sides to the LDF. In this context, we have a natural claim over this seat,” said a senior party leader.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the party fielding its working chairman P.C. Thomas from Kottayam in the Parliament elections.