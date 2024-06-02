Kerala Congress parties anxiously await result in Kottayam

With just a day left for the counting of votes polled in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala Congress parties are on edge, anxiously awaiting the result of the Kottayam parliamentary constituency.

The Central Travancore seat is witnessing a battle of high-stakes, with the rival Kerala Congress factions led by Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph going head-to-head for the first time in four decades.

For the Kerala Congress (M) led by Mr. Mani, hanging onto the Kottayam seat is a matter of pride and a crucial power play. With Mr. Mani’s Rajya Sabha term expiring on July 1 and no guarantees of reappointment, the party will be left high and dry without a member of parliament if Thomas Chazhikadan does not win the seat.

Although this would not strip them of their status as a recognised political party—they still have the requisite five MLAs—it would severely dent their bid to hold onto the number two spot within the Left Democratic Front.

The party, however, appears confident, betting on a win in Kottayam by a margin of at least 15,000 votes. Viji M. Kuriakose, member of the KC(M) high-power committee, predicts that Mr. Chazhikadan will dominate in four of the seven Assembly segments in Kottayam.

LDF strongholds

“We are looking at solid leads in Kaduthuruthy and Pala, and will hold strong in Vaikom and Ettumanur, which are traditional LDF strongholds,” he said. He also highlighted that the LDF’s disciplined cadre system and the relentless efforts of KC(M) party workers would tip the scales in favour of their candidate.

The Joseph group, on its part, counts on taking lead in five Assembly segments. “We will secure significant margins in Puthuppally, Kottayam, Piravom, Kaduthuruthy and Pala, all UDF territories. In the current context, Francis George is looking at a comfortable margin of around 50,000,” said a senior Kerala Congress leader.

Reasonable majority

Mr. George, the candidate fielded by the party, sought to avoid discussing numbers. “There is no point in crunching numbers at this point. All I can say is that I shall win with a reasonable majority,” he said.

Winning the Kottayam seat is crucial for the Kerala Congress led by Mr. Joseph too as it will enhance their political clout, earn them recognition from the Election Commission of India, and obtain a distinct political symbol.

Meanwhile, both camps are sweating over the wildcard factor — National Democratic Alliance candidate and Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally. Mr. Vellappally has reportedly scooped up considerable support from the Ezhava community, which could wreak havoc in both the UDF and LDF’s plans. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a hefty 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh votes, a game-changing number that could flip the script anytime.

“In terms of campaigning, Mr. Vellappally surged ahead of both the LDF and the UDF in pockets with a high concentration of the Ezhava community, such as Vaikom and Meenachil. To think this will impact the LDF alone is a mistake,” said a top UDF leader in Kottayam.