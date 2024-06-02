GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kerala Congress parties anxiously await result in Kottayam

Winning the seat is crucial for both parties as it will enhance their clout in their respective fronts; the parties are on a head-to-head battle for the first time in four decades

Published - June 02, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

U. Hiran

With just a day left for the counting of votes polled in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala Congress parties are on edge, anxiously awaiting the result of the Kottayam parliamentary constituency.

The Central Travancore seat is witnessing a battle of high-stakes, with the rival Kerala Congress factions led by Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph going head-to-head for the first time in four decades.

For the Kerala Congress (M) led by Mr. Mani, hanging onto the Kottayam seat is a matter of pride and a crucial power play. With Mr. Mani’s Rajya Sabha term expiring on July 1 and no guarantees of reappointment, the party will be left high and dry without a member of parliament if Thomas Chazhikadan does not win the seat.

Although this would not strip them of their status as a recognised political party—they still have the requisite five MLAs—it would severely dent their bid to hold onto the number two spot within the Left Democratic Front.

The party, however, appears confident, betting on a win in Kottayam by a margin of at least 15,000 votes. Viji M. Kuriakose, member of the KC(M) high-power committee, predicts that Mr. Chazhikadan will dominate in four of the seven Assembly segments in Kottayam.

LDF strongholds

“We are looking at solid leads in Kaduthuruthy and Pala, and will hold strong in Vaikom and Ettumanur, which are traditional LDF strongholds,” he said. He also highlighted that the LDF’s disciplined cadre system and the relentless efforts of KC(M) party workers would tip the scales in favour of their candidate.

The Joseph group, on its part, counts on taking lead in five Assembly segments. “We will secure significant margins in Puthuppally, Kottayam, Piravom, Kaduthuruthy and Pala, all UDF territories. In the current context, Francis George is looking at a comfortable margin of around 50,000,” said a senior Kerala Congress leader.

Reasonable majority

Mr. George, the candidate fielded by the party, sought to avoid discussing numbers. “There is no point in crunching numbers at this point. All I can say is that I shall win with a reasonable majority,” he said.

Winning the Kottayam seat is crucial for the Kerala Congress led by Mr. Joseph too as it will enhance their political clout, earn them recognition from the Election Commission of India, and obtain a distinct political symbol.

Meanwhile, both camps are sweating over the wildcard factor — National Democratic Alliance candidate and Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally. Mr. Vellappally has reportedly scooped up considerable support from the Ezhava community, which could wreak havoc in both the UDF and LDF’s plans. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a hefty 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh votes, a game-changing number that could flip the script anytime.

“In terms of campaigning, Mr. Vellappally surged ahead of both the LDF and the UDF in pockets with a high concentration of the Ezhava community, such as Vaikom and Meenachil. To think this will impact the LDF alone is a mistake,” said a top UDF leader in Kottayam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.