Kerala Congress (M) urges CM to ensure ₹250 per kg for rubber

January 12, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A delegation of Kerala Congress (M) leaders led by Jose K. Mani, MP called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday seeking his intervention to ensure ₹250 per kg for rubber.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Vijayan, the leaders said about 12 lakh rubber farmers, 5 lakh tapping workers and thousands of small traders in the rubber sector were facing a crisis due to the sliding price of rubber. The memorandum urged the State government for steps to defeat the Centre’s move against rubber farmers in Kerala and alleviate their concerns.

It added that rubber farmers will be forced to give up their livelihood unless they were assured a minimum of ₹250 per kg. The memorandum also called for protecting the interests of rubber farmers in the Supreme Court case relating to the unfair increase in price of tyres and tubes by tyre manufacturing companies on the pretext of increase in price of natural rubber.

The delegation also urged the government to exert pressure on the Centre to include a clause in the amended Rubber Act of 1947 to ensure a floor price for rubber and better wages for tapping workers.

A pressnote quoting Mr. Mani said the Chief Minister had agreed to consider the demands raised by the party. Minister Roshy Augustine, Chief Whip Dr. N. Jayaraj, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, MLAs Job Maichil and Pramod Narayan and party general secretary Stephen George were part of the delegation.

