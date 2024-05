A steering committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] will be held at Kottayam on May 13, Monday afternoon.

Party chairman Jose K. Mani will preside over. Prior to the event, a joint meeting of the president of the party’s Assembly segment committees under the Kottayam Parliament constituency and district steering committee members is scheduled to be held. KC(M) district president Lopez Mathew will preside over.

