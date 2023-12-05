ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Congress (M) seeks cancellation of notification on Chinnakkanal reserve

December 05, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Kerala government has decided to suspend its draft notification on the Chinnakkanal reserve, the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], a constituent of the Left Democratic Front, has come up demanding an outright cancellation of the same.

In a statement here recently, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani termed the government order that proposed to declare 364.39 hectares of revenue land in Chinnakkanal village in Idukki completely anti-farmer. Attributing the draft notification to a conspiracy hatched at the bureaucratic level, Mr. Mani called for a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to the order.

He also accused the bureaucracy of attempting to mislead the political leadership under the guise of freezing the order instead of cancelling it.

