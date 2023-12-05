HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Congress (M) seeks cancellation of notification on Chinnakkanal reserve

December 05, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Kerala government has decided to suspend its draft notification on the Chinnakkanal reserve, the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], a constituent of the Left Democratic Front, has come up demanding an outright cancellation of the same.

In a statement here recently, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani termed the government order that proposed to declare 364.39 hectares of revenue land in Chinnakkanal village in Idukki completely anti-farmer. Attributing the draft notification to a conspiracy hatched at the bureaucratic level, Mr. Mani called for a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to the order.

He also accused the bureaucracy of attempting to mislead the political leadership under the guise of freezing the order instead of cancelling it.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.