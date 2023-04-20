HamberMenu
Kerala Congress (M) seeks amendment to Wildlife Protection Act

Kozhikode district committee of the party terms it ‘outdated’ and ‘inhuman’

April 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The district committee of the Kerala Congress (M) has termed the Wildlife Protection Act “outdated” and “inhuman” and sought an immediate amendment to it to address farmers’ concerns.

A recent meeting of the party presided over by district president T.M. Joseph also demanded increased compensation for damage caused by wild animals and the appointment of more staff in range offices that were struggling to counter wild animal menace.

The party meeting discussed farmers’ demands such as installation of power fences in more vulnerable areas, culling or deporting of wild animals after reviewing the breeding ratio, and fast-tracking clearance of gun licences for all eligible applicants.

Farmers also demanded that wild boars be declared as vermin. Party leaders said they would hold a protest meet in Kozhikode on April 24 raising the demands.

