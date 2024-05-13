GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Congress (M) eyes Rajya Sabha seat

Three seats, including one held by KC(M) chairman, set to fall vacant

Published - May 13, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

With stage set for the election to three Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, including one currently held by the Kerala Congress (M) and set to fall vacant on July 1, attention now turns to whether the regional party can retain its berth.

The seats in question are currently held by Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Binoy Viswam of the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Jose K. Mani of the KC(M). The LDF appears poised to secure victory for two while the UDF is expected to win one seat.

The KC(M), which has fostered high hopes within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), has already expressed its keen interest in retaining the seat and the issue was discussed extensively during its steering committee meeting on Monday. However, with the United Democratic Front set to win one seat and the CPI(M) resolved to maintain its hold, either the KC(M) or the CPI will have to yield.

“The KC(M) possesses a rightful claim over the seat and this will be asserted by the KC(M) during the upcoming LDF meeting,” said a senior KC(M) leader. Yet, with the CPI also pressing its case, the Left front confronts a complex dilemma.

This seat carries particular significance for the KC(M) as it is currently held by the party chairman himself; denial of the Rajya Sabha seat could potentially shift internal dynamics within the party. Conversely, allocation to the CPI would bolster its position as the second-largest party in the coalition.

Mr. Mani, however, has opted to remain tight-lipped, deferring responses to media inquiries.

Meanwhile, the steering committee meeting of the KC(M), assessed that the LDF would secure victories in the Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikara, and Chalakudy seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the gathering, the party chairman underscored that KC(M)‘s inclusion in the LDF coalition had significantly bolstered the Left’s grip on power in Kerala, a trend, he anticipated, would extend to the Lok Sabha polls. He also predicted a significant setback for the UDF in regions where KC(M)‘s influence was substantial.

Mr. Mani also criticised the BJP’s election campaign, accusing Narendra Modi and his allies of resorting to divisive tactics. ”The political landscape in the country is witnessing notable shifts, resulting in a weakening of the BJP’s dominance. The party now finds itself in a state of disarray as its ambitious bid for 400 seats has crumbled,” he said.

Minister for Water Resources Roshi Augustine, KC(M) vice-chairmen Thomas Chazhikadan and Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj were present.

