Kerala Congress (M) completes revamp, appoints Jose K. Mani as chairman

Marking the completion of a massive structural revamp initiated by the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], the reconstituted State committee of the party that met here for the first time on Sunday appointed Jose K. Mani as its chairman.

Thomas Chazhikadan, N. Jayaraj and P.K. Sajeev are the new vice chairmen while N.M. Raju is the treasurer. The State conference also appointed a seven-member political affairs committee, which will serve as the party’s highest decision-making body.

A 23-member high power committee, 91-member steering committee, and 131-member State secretariat too came into being during the meeting. Fifteen general secretaries too were appointed. Roshy Augustine, Minister for Water Resources, was nominated its parliamentary party leader.

Previously in 2018

The KC(M) had its previous organisational election in April 2018 when P.J. Joseph was part of the party and the party was in the United Democratic Front (UDF). The latest reorganisation, which seeks to rehaul the party on a semi-cadre line, was set in motion last year as part of its Mission 2030 programme.

Prior to the reorganisation exercise, the KC(M) also amended its constitution to bring back the levy system and classify the membership into regular and active. It took out an extensive membership campaign. All party units, right from the ward level, were reconstituted and office-bearers were appointed either through voting or consensus.

Despite its relatively successful association with the Left Democratic Front, the KC(M) decided to revamp its organisational structure in view of the chinks in the party structure as exposed by the defeats in the Pala and Kaduthuruthy Assembly segments, which were considered its bastions. Interestingly, the exit of a few senior leaders from the party following its departure from the United Democratic Front ensured it room for such a massive exercise.

With a view to unmaking it as an organisation that rides on the coat-tails of a political legacy set by K.M. Mani, the party has also ensured representation of women and Dalit members in its reconstituted committees.