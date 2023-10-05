Kerala Congress likely to stake claim for Kottayam LS seat

October 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the United Democratic Front (UDF) is initiating discussions on the sharing of seats for the Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph is set to formally stake its claim for the Kottayam seat.

Party sources say the regional party would put forth its demand in a meeting of the coalition to be held on Friday. The party believes that it holds a natural claim over the seat as the incumbent party, the Kerala Congress (M), has switched sides to the Left Democratic Front.

Congress claim

The move comes amidst reports that the Congress is keen on fielding its candidate from the seat this time. While the UDF is unlikely to give any assurances on the seat, the regional party is confident of resolving any disputes over Kottayam through consensus. It also expects the sizeable presence of Christian voters in the constituency to work in its favour.

“Alappuzha and Kottayam are the two vacant seats available with the UDF and we should be naturally looking at Kottayam, where we command a strong presence,” said P.C. Thomas, working chairman, Kerala Congress. The party is set to convene a bilateral discussion with the Congress soon.

The party led by Mr. Joseph sent two MPs to the Lok Sabha in the 1984 polls and represented the Idukki constituency twice. But with the Idukki seat going to the Congress last time, it counts on wresting Kottayam from its arch rival KC(M) by fielding a formidable candidate. The move will also help placate the Congress, which is engaged in a crucial number game to capture power at the Centre.

Many names

Right from Mr. Joseph, Mr. Thomas to senior leader Francis George, several names have been doing the rounds within the party as its prospective candidate. While Mr. Joseph, who is yet to win an election to the Lok Sabha, had expressed his willingness to contest from the seat on the previous occasion, Mr. Thomas had contested as an NDA candidate.

The party leadership, however, insists that the discussions on the candidate will commence only after the Kerala Congress anniversary on October 9.

