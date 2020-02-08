Kerala Congress factions seek to realign

Even as speculations are rife about the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani moving closer to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the rival faction under working chairman P.J. Joseph has kick-started consultations with the Kerala Congress (Jacob) group on a possible merger.

The latest move comes even as the Election Commission of India is expected to take a decision on the dispute between the two factions on the party symbol on February 13.

According to party sources, the Joseph faction seeks to strengthen its base by bringing the Jacob group into its fold. The initial round of discussions in this regard, however, failed to reach a consensus in the wake of strong opposition from KC (Jacob) chairman Johny Nelloor.

“We have been trying for the unification of all Kerala Congress factions for quite a long time but the talks held between some of our leaders with P.J. Joseph group were without the party chairman’s knowledge. Considering my objection in the party forum, the party leadership resolved to continue the talks in proper channels,” Mr. Nelloor told mediapersons on Saturday.

In view of the party chairman’s objection, party MLA Anoop Jacob too came out with a statement that any formal discussions on the proposal were yet to take place. The party leaders, on the other hand, asserted that the discussions were up and running.

Responding to reports on the merger of the Kerala Congress groups, Mr. Mani said he had no idea as to whether any such discussions were indeed taking place.

“Their intention is not to strengthen the KC(M) but to weaken it and drive out a section from the organisation,” he said.

He also sought to dispel the rumours over the LDF government allocating ₹5 crore for the K.M. Mani Foundation from the State Budget. “As far as the Kerala Congress (M) is concerned, we are an integral part of the United Democratic Front and this position is clear to everyone,’’ he said.