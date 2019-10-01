Kerala Congress factions meet in Dubai, discuss merger

A major realignment of the Kerala Congress factions seems to be on the cards.

Leaders of Kerala Congress (Thomas) P.C. Thomas, Kerala Congress (M) Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph, Kerala Congress (Secular) Francis George and a host of other leaders, who reached Dubai on Monday for the Catholic Congress Global Convention, are understood to have opened parleys for bringing together the different factions under a single umbrella.

Mr. Thomas, who has taken the lead in the parleys told The Hindu over the phone from Dubai that the move is in line with a go-ahead which the late K.M. Mani had given him when the latter had attended a function that was held in memory of his father P.T. Chacko in 2018.

Talks held

Mr. Thomas had already engaged the leaders separately and they were apparently agreeable for coming together for common good, to highlight the issues of farmers and others in their constituencies. This move is expected to have a great impact in the front relations in the State since the LDF, the UDF and the NDA have a faction of the Kerala Congress with them as major allies. Mr. Thomas said this is rather the only impediment in bringing together different factions of the Kerala Congress as it would lead to a major shake-up in the ruling and opposition political combinations.

“But we are trying to work out a formula wherein the parties will stay in their respective fronts and work together under a larger umbrella. The nitty-gritty is yet to be worked out, but we are positive of forging a unity,” Mr. Thomas said.