Kerala Congress factions celebrate formation day

The competing factions of the Kerala Congress held separate events on Wednesday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the party’s formation.

The Kerala Congress (M) faction, led by chairman Jose K. Mani, began their celebrations by paying tribute to the party’s founder chairman, K.M. Mani, at the party headquarters. Mr. Mani hoisted the party flag, after which 60 firecrackers were set off and 60 red and white balloons were released. A ceremonial cake was also cut to mark the party’s birthday.

Addressing the event, Mr. Mani reaffirmed that the doors of Kerala Congress (M) remain open to all who embrace K.M. Mani’s vision for the `toiling class’. Emphasising that KC(M) is the only faction officially recognized by the Election Commission with its own party symbol, he also underscored the importance of regional political movements as witnessed during the recent parliamentary elections. The event was presided over by KC(M) vice-chairman N. Jayaraj, MLA.

The KC(M) faction has planned a series of local-level meetings over the next 10 days to felicitate its founding members and senior leaders as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress faction led by P.J. Joseph launched year-long celebrations to mark the milestone. Speaking at their headquarters, Mr. Joseph emphasised the Kerala Congress’s enduring influence on the State’s political landscape and outlined plans to expand the party’s grassroots support.

Several key leaders, including Kerala Congress working chairman P.C. Thomas and executive chairman Mons Joseph, were in attendance.

With just over a year remaining until the next local body elections in the State, both the factions have ramped up efforts to engage with the region’s struggling farmers, especially since the Catholic Church has taken a strong stance on farmers’ issues.

The factions also see the Syro-Malabar Church’s recent call to elevate the Catholic Congress as a socio-political force as a wake-up call for their political strategy.

