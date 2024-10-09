GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Congress factions celebrate formation day

Published - October 09, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Congress (M) chairman jose K. Mani releasing 60 balloons to the air to mark 60th formation day of the Kerala Congress.

Kerala Congress (M) chairman jose K. Mani releasing 60 balloons to the air to mark 60th formation day of the Kerala Congress. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The competing factions of the Kerala Congress held separate events on Wednesday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the party’s formation.

The Kerala Congress (M) faction, led by chairman Jose K. Mani, began their celebrations by paying tribute to the party’s founder chairman, K.M. Mani, at the party headquarters. Mr. Mani hoisted the party flag, after which 60 firecrackers were set off and 60 red and white balloons were released. A ceremonial cake was also cut to mark the party’s birthday.

Addressing the event, Mr. Mani reaffirmed that the doors of Kerala Congress (M) remain open to all who embrace K.M. Mani’s vision for the `toiling class’. Emphasising that KC(M) is the only faction officially recognized by the Election Commission with its own party symbol, he also underscored the importance of regional political movements as witnessed during the recent parliamentary elections. The event was presided over by KC(M) vice-chairman N. Jayaraj, MLA.

The KC(M) faction has planned a series of local-level meetings over the next 10 days to felicitate its founding members and senior leaders as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress faction led by P.J. Joseph launched year-long celebrations to mark the milestone. Speaking at their headquarters, Mr. Joseph emphasised the Kerala Congress’s enduring influence on the State’s political landscape and outlined plans to expand the party’s grassroots support.

Several key leaders, including Kerala Congress working chairman P.C. Thomas and executive chairman Mons Joseph, were in attendance.

With just over a year remaining until the next local body elections in the State, both the factions have ramped up efforts to engage with the region’s struggling farmers, especially since the Catholic Church has taken a strong stance on farmers’ issues.

The factions also see the Syro-Malabar Church’s recent call to elevate the Catholic Congress as a socio-political force as a wake-up call for their political strategy.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.