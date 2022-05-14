Kerala Congress sets up platform for working professionals

Aimed at reviving its shrinking vote base and expanding its social base, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph has constituted a feeder organisation exclusively for working professionals.

The organisation, named Kerala IT and Professional Congress, will be led by Apu John Joseph, elder son of Mr. Joseph, the party chairman. Jais John Vettiyar is the State general secretary while Jobin S. Kottaram and Jaison Olikkal have been appointed as coordinators.

The organisation has also appointed a three-member panel for strengthening its social media presence, besides a few others to liaison with the conventional media.

The organisation will kick off its functioning with a massive convention at Ernakulam on July 23. Over 5,000 professionals from different fields including media, health, Information Technology, and architecture are slated to attend the function.

In view of the upcoming Assembly byelection at Thrikkakara, a meeting of working professionals will be convened to ensure the victory of the United Democratic Front candidate.

The move by the Kerala Congress to constitute a platform for working professionals follows a similar move by the Kerala Congress(M) led by Jose K. Mani earlier last year.

Commenting on the initiative, a senior Kerala Congress leader said the party sought to network with young professionals from the Central Travancore districts through the new platform.