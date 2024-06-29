GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Congress class for more Plus One batches

Published - June 29, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Congress chairman P.J. Joseph here on Saturday urged the State government to introduce more higher secondary batches to address the shortage of Plus One seats in the State.

Speaking at a leadership meeting of the Kerala Students Congress (KSC), the student wing of the Kerala Congress, Mr. Joseph emphasised that adding new batches is the only solution to ensure that even students who have achieved full A+ grades can secure admissions.

He also called for the establishment of a Higher Education Examination Board at the national level to restore confidence in the NEET and NET examinations.

At the KSC meeting, Jones George Kunnapalli from Thodupuzha, a student of the Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram, was elected State president. An 11-member State secretariat of the student organization was also formed.

The KSC is scheduled to hold its State leadership meeting in Kottayam on August 31. Before this, all district and constituency committees of the organization will be reconstituted, and a membership campaign will be conducted in colleges and schools across the State in July.

