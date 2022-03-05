Kerala Congress (B) inducts State committee

Ganesh Kumar says party adhered to its constitution during poll process

The Kerala Congress (B) inducted its 187-member State committee at a general body meeting held here on Saturday.

The meeting was held in spite of restrictions placed on organisational polls by the Muvattupuzha munsiff court.

Claiming that the party had adhered to its constitution during the poll process, party chairman K.B. Ganesh Kumar said the elections to the top office-bearers’ posts would be held after vacating the stay order.

Dismissing the allegations raised by “a few” party leaders who moved the court after accusing him of ‘hijacking’ the party, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said 180 State committee members, including all district presidents, participated in the meeting. Seven had formally sought leave from attending the programme.

Membership

Pointing out that the munsiff court had passed the order without hearing the official faction, he said the party had adopted utmost transparency in all aspects. The party currently had 22,000 workers who were provided membership through a computerised system. It had commenced its membership campaign in July 17 last and had subsequently conducted its district committee elections.