Kerala Cong. leader Rosakutty quits party

K.C.Rosakutty

Kozhikode

22 March 2021 21:25 IST

Decides to back CPI(M)-led LDF

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president K.C. Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the party and decided to align with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

She was reportedly keen to contest from Kalpetta in Wayanad in the Assembly election. However, the seat was offered to KPCC vice-president T. Siddique.

Ms. Rosakutty, who had earlier represented Suthan Bathery in the Assembly during the 1991-96 period, tasted defeat in the subsequent polls. She also had a stint as chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission when the Congress-led United Democratic Front came to power in 2011. She was a member of the AICC.

Ending her four-decade-old association with the Congress, Ms. Rosakutty said she had taken the painful decision after long deliberations. She told the media that she was fed up with the factional wars in the Congress. She alleged that the Congress had been sidelining women while choosing candidates for elections.

Kollam District Congress Committee president Bindu Krishna had to cry in public to get the Kollam seat while Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subash tonsured her head in protest over denial of the Ettumanur seat, Ms. Rosakutty said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader P.K. Sreemathy, who met her, said Ms. Rosakutty would campaign for LDF candidates. Ms. Rosakutty said she would confine her campaigning to Wayanad district.

Loktantrik Janata Dal State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar, the LDF candidate in Kalpetta, also met Ms. Rosakutty.