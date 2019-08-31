Centre’s bid to slash tax share draws flak from Kerala

The Central government’s directive to the 15th Finance Commission to explore the possibility of carving out a separate mechanism for funding defence and internal security at the expense of allocations to the States has drawn flak, with the Kerala government voicing concern against the move.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 7, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac pointed out that the Centre was unilaterally amending the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission with the sole intention of reducing the divisible pool of tax to the States.

To be discussed

The Kerala government and the Gulati Institute for Finance and Taxation are holding a seminar in New Delhi on September 14 to discuss the additional ToR.

The Finance Ministers of all States, including those being ruled by the BJP, have been invited for the seminar to mobilise support against the move.

A notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry on July 29 says that the Finance Commission shall also examine whether a separate mechanism for funding defence and internal security ought to be set up, and also propose how the mechanism could be operationalised.

Unilaterally issuing additional terms of reference when the Commission’s tenure is set to expire, and also when almost all States have submitted their memoranda on the basis of the original ToR, goes against the federal spirit of the nation, Dr. Isaac said.

Defence is a subject that figures on the Union List and its expenditure responsibility vests with the Centre. As the non-shareable part of the divisible pool and the non-tax revenues are available for the Union government to fund defence needs, the circumstances that prompted the Centre to interpolate the ToRs lack clarity, he observed.

In the past, Finance Commissions had assessed the defence needs of the country and provided adequate fiscal space for meeting such expenditure. Moreover, the original ToR of the 15th Commission has stated specifically the demand on the resources of the Centre, particularly on defence and internal security.