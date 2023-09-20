Kerala committed to ensuring good primary education: Minister

September 20, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala’s innovative educational facilities that attract students and develop their academic, physical and mental faculties are a model for the country, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating Varnakoodaram, the preschool upgraded to global standards at Government Lower Primary School, Chitara, on Wednesday. Listing the project as an accomplishment of the State government, she added that more children were joining government schools having modern facilities.

“Projects like Varnakoodaram will encourage children to attend school happily without any hesitation. The government aims at ensuring good primary education through free food, study material, uniforms and modern facilities,” said Ms. Chinchurani.

Varnakoodaram was completed spending ₹10 lakh under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project of Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The preschool has four rooms and the idea is to provide world-class environment for children. Apart from sleeping area and play area, there are separate sections for maths, music, theatre, language, and design.

Chitara grama panchayat president M.S. Murali presided over the function while block panchayat development standing committee chairperson K. Usha inaugurated the school arts festival block. Block panchayat member S. Arun Kumar, PTA president P. Girish, headmaster .B Raju, staff secretary S.S. Sherin, and teachers were present on the occasion.