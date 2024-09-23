Kerala coir corporation to supply coir geotextiles worth ₹1.5 crore to Odisha Mining Corporation

The Kerala State Coir Corporation (KSCC) receives an order from Odisha Mining Corporation for supplying coir geotextiles worth ₹1.54 crore.

In 2023, the corporation supplied coir geotextiles to mines in Odisha as part of a pilot project.

In a statement issued here on Monday (September 23, 2024), coir corporation chairman G. Venugopal and managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker said the corporation received the new order following the successful implementation of the pilot project.

The corporation is making all-out efforts to increase the sale of coir geotextiles in the domestic market. This highly durable natural fabric is said to be resistant to rots, moulds and moisture and free from microbial attack.