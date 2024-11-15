 />
Kerala CM’s political secretary P. Sasi files criminal defamation case against P.V. Anvar

Action follows a series of serious allegations made by P.V. Anvar against P. Sasi, which include claims of involvement in gold smuggling and links with RSS

Updated - November 15, 2024 12:24 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
P.V. Anvar (file)

P.V. Anvar (file) | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against MLA P.V. Anvar, filing cases in the Thalassery and Kannur First Class Magistrate Courts, on Friday (November 15, 2024).

The action follows a series of serious allegations made by Mr. Anvar against Mr. Sasi, which include claims of involvement in gold smuggling and links with the RSS, among other charges.

P.V. Anvar: From comrade to renegade

The move comes after Mr. Anvar failed to respond to a legal notice issued on October 3 by Mr. Sasi’s lawyer, demanding a retraction and public apology.

Mr. Anvar’s allegations had been publicised in press conferences, public events, and a letter addressed to Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan, which was also widely shared on social media.

CPI(M) Kerala State secretariat censures P.V. Anvar, shields CM’s political secretary P. Sasi

Mr. Sasi, represented by Advocate K. Viswan, has dismissed Mr. Anvar’s accusations as baseless and defamatory, including those linking him to the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu and controversies surrounding senior CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan’s autobiography. The petition filed in Kannur specifically addresses these allegations, while the additional petition in Thalassery targets other claims.

‘Underworld elements behind Anvar’

After filing the case, Mr. Sasi alleged that “underworld elements” were behind Mr. Anvar’s actions, suggesting that “the ultimate target is the Chief Minister.”

This marks Mr. Sasi’s first public counter to Mr. Anvar’s claims, with the former declaring his intention to clear his name against what he called “unfounded and politically motivated accusations.”

Published - November 15, 2024 12:20 pm IST

