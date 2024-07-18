Kerala CM’s meet on waste management decides strict action against garbage dumping in capital

A meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 18 to discuss waste management issues in the capital decided to take stringent action against those who use banned plastic carry bags and products and dump such waste in public spaces, including water bodies and canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was called in light of the death of sanitation worker N. Joy who drowned while he was involved in cleaning up Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital recently.

The provisions of the Disaster Management Act will be utilised to tackle the garbage problem in the capital city. Under the supervision of the District Collector, the Sub-Collector will be assigned as a special officer to coordinate the activities. The co-ordination of the Major Irrigation department, the city Corporation and the Railways will be ensured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strict action such as cancellation of the registration of vehicles used to dump waste on public roads and water bodies will be considered. The meeting also urged the Railways to ensure scientific waste management every day and to clean up the portion of the canal that passes through its property. The Railways’ Engineering department should conduct a weekly inspection to ensure that the waste collected from trains is treated scientifically. The Irrigation department will repair the fencing on both sides of the canal. The work on the new fencing will also start soon.

Trash booms and AI cameras

The Corporation will install two trash booms near Rajaji Nagar to collect plastic waste flowing in the canal. As many as 40 AI cameras will be installed to monitor waste dumping. These will be linked to the police control room. Strict action will be taken against litterers. The Fire and Rescue Services department will provide training and necessary safety arrangements to those engaged in waste management operations.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been directed to set up an effluent treatment plant and integrated waste management system to avoid discharge of waste water and other solid waste from the service station at the Thampanoor bus depot into the Amayizhanjan Canal. The zoo authorities have also been asked to put in place waste management systems.

Steps will be taken to prevent the flow of sewage from houses as well as from commercial establishments at Thakarapparambu, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Kannammoola and other places into Amayizhanjan Canal. A wide-ranging programme involving the public as well as students to protect water bodies and canals will be taken up.

The Ministers of Local Self-Governments, Public Works, Labour, Food, Sports-Railway, Health and Water Resources departments, MLAs and the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor participated in the online meeting. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Divisional Railways Manager, were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.