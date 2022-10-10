‘Kerala CM’s foreign trip lacks transparency’

Kerala opposition leader V.D. Satheesan. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ongoing foreign trip lacked transparency.

He told the media here on Monday that the government had not been able to explain how was the State benefiting from the journey. “Even the Opposition leaders have no clue for what purpose the Chief Minister and other Ministers left for abroad. There is no transparency. We learnt it through the media that they are there for the Loka Kerala Sabha conferences,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He alleged that it was just another “hastily planned journey”. “People are watching with a bit of contempt that the Ministers are going abroad with their families. So far nothing has been done in the interest of the State, Mr. Satheesan added.