Kerala CM writes to Bihar CM seeking probe into basketball player’s death

Family members have raised allegations against Lithara’s coach

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to bring to light the reasons behind the unnatural death of basketball player K.C. Lithara.

In a letter sent to Mr. Kumar on Friday, Mr. Vijayan called for issuing instructions to the officers concerned to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident that could address the apprehensions of Lithara’s family.

It was on April 26 that the 23-year-old basketball player hailing from Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district was found dead in her flat in Patna. The police recovered a note, allegedly written by her, holding her coach accountable for her death. The man has been booked on the charges of abetting suicide.

The Chief Minister’s intervention came after he was approached by the family members of the player. They had also raised serious allegations against the coach.

The leaders of various political parties and people’s representatives have also supported the family’s demand for a comprehensive probe. According to them, Lithara’s family had more details about the harassment she faced from her coach and they were ready to share it with the investigation team.

Lithara who was working with the Indian Railways in Patna was earlier part of the Kerala basketball team that won the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship in 2018.