Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wished good health and joy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Mr. Vijayan extended his birthday wishes to Mr. Modi, who turned 74, on social media platform X. “Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health and joy. #HappyBdayModiji,” he said on X.

Mr. Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat.