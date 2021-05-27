Kerala CM to take a call on Plus One exams

Thiruvananthapuram

27 May 2021 16:42 IST

Sivankutty says mixed opinion on conduct of examination

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a decision on the conduct of the Plus One examinations, Minister for Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Sivankutty said the decision was expected in a couple of days. There was mixed opinion on conducting the examination. The recommendation of the General Education Department in this connection had been submitted to the Chief Minister. After consultations, a suitable decision would be taken by the Chief Minister.

Plus One students will be given a small break in the first week of June after their classes telecast on KITE Victers conclude, most likely by May 30, and only then will Plus Two classes get under way.

