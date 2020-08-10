Kerala CM to raise State’s concerns with PM Modi at videoconference today

Thiruvananthapuram:

10 August 2020 09:50 IST

The monsoon havoc and the COVID-19 situation are likely to be among the talking points at the top-level conference, according to a State government official

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to attend a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11.30 a..m. on Monday.

Chief Ministers of six other States, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are expected to participate.

The monsoon havoc, the COVID-19 situation, an assessment of the third phase of the economic unlock, crop loss and flood damage are likely to be the talking points at the top-level conference, according to a State government official.

Mr. Vijayan is also likely to spotlight the mass displacement of residents caused by the inundation of low-lying localities in at least 12 districts in the State.

Major rivers are in spate. The storage limit in several dams threatened to touch the safety threshold limit. So far, the government has moved 15,500 people to 482 relief camps spread across Kerala.

Idukki and Wayanad are among the hardest hit districts in Kerala. The landslide at Pettimudi in Rajamala in Idukki had claimed 43 lives so far. Several more are missing, and rescue operations are on. Most of the victims are plantation workers. Idukki has also reported widespread crop loss. Wayanad faced a comparable situation.

Displacement of people

The threat of rain havoc has raised the spectre of mass displacement of people from disaster-prone localities.

Their accommodation in crowded relief camps and collective rescue work by large groups of people could potentially exacerbate the public health crisis caused by the unabated spread of the COVID-19.

The situation has stretched government resources to the limit. The State hoped to get substantial Centre assistance to combat the twin calamities that threatened to overwhelm Kerala.

Fishing sector

Mr. Vijayan is also likely to draw attention to the economic distress in the fishing sector.

The fisher population of coastal States had borne the brunt of the pandemic outbreak. Many coastal localities had to abandon fishing operations due to the development of large community clusters. Turbulent seas and stormy weather had brought marine fishing to a halt. Kerala is likely to seek a special financial assistance package that also comprehensively covers the marine sector, an official says.

The State has also sought extra allocation of rice grains and pulses to aid the pandemic-affected citizens who were reeling under the loss of business and employment in the run-up to Onam festival season.

It had also earlier requested the Centre to increase the annual borrowing limit to raise resources for infrastructure development.

The State is yet to recuperate fully from the ravages caused by the floods in 2018 and 2019. The government required a substantial infusion of funds to rebuild the State and repair its damaged infrastructure. Mr. Vijayan is also likely to highlight the government’s assistance programmes, including the free supply of rations to families irrespective of their income status.