Kerala CM to open Kudumbashree silver jubilee valedictory

May 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the Kudumbashree Day announcement and inaugurate the valedictory of its silver jubilee celebrations here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate Sree, Kudumbashree’s first digital radio.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will preside over the function to be held on the Putharikandam grounds in the afternoon.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the new logo of the Kudumbashree at the function in which Kudumbashree’s senior member Vasanthi K. will deliver the welcome address.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju will release the postal cover brought out by the Postal department in connection with the Kudumbashree’s silver jubilee.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will release the book Nilavu Pookunnu Vazhikal.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, Mayor Arya Rajendran, district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will speak.

Kudumbashree members will present a report. Former MP Subhashini Ali, social activist Aruna Roy, and activist K.V. Rabiya will attend the function.