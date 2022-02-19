Kerala CM to open Huddle Global meet on Feb. 19

The event aims to aid start-ups on the way ahead in the post-COVID-19 world

Kerala’s robust strides in the start-up ecosystem and innovation will be on full display at the third edition of the annual Huddle Global conference that gets under way here on February 19.

The event is envisaged to offer a platform for start-ups to showcase their products and interact with a clutch of technology and industry leaders on ways to move ahead in the post-COVID-19 world.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the two-day virtual event, billed as one of Asia’s largest start-up ecosystem congregations and India’s biggest networking platform for entrepreneurs, an official statement said here on Saturday.

The big-ticket brainstorming event, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), would focus on business, investment, and partnership opportunities for start-ups in a world that was grappling with unwelcome repercussions of the pandemic.

A blockchain summit would be planned as part of the conference on the concluding day.

The event would set the stage for a meeting of globally known start-up founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders, and representatives of government departments, to deliberate a whole range of issues relating to the start-up ecosystem with a global perspective.

The online conclave would primarily look into the scope of entrepreneurial opportunities across the world and explore the availability of financial and technical backing for start-ups to accelerate their growth and reach.

The event would feature keynote sessions, leadership talks, tech talks, start-up demo, and other business-oriented activities.

A start-up expo of both global and Kerala-based start-ups would also be organised along with pitch sessions and dedicated mentoring sessions, which would be led by about 30 mentors.

Start-ups would sign memorandums of understanding with Google, Habitat, Jetro, Global Accelerator Network, I Hub Gujarat, NASSCOM, CSL, and so on at the conference, it said.